The MWC Championship comes down to a matchup between the Boise State Broncos (7-5) and the UNLV Rebels (9-3). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Boise State vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 31, Boise State 28

UNLV 31, Boise State 28 Boise State has gone 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Broncos have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

This season, UNLV has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Rebels are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Broncos have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+2.5)



UNLV (+2.5) Boise State is 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

UNLV has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) This season, six of Boise State's 12 games have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

There have been six UNLV games that have finished with a combined score over 60.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 67.5 points per game, seven points more than the point total of 60.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.6 53.9 57 Implied Total AVG 32 32.2 31.8 ATS Record 5-5-1 4-1-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 56.5 53.4 Implied Total AVG 32.2 31 33.2 ATS Record 9-2-0 3-2-0 6-0-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

