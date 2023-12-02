Bogdan Bogdanovic's Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bogdanovic, in his most recent game (November 30 win against the Spurs), posted 14 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.8 18.3 Rebounds -- 3.1 3.5 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.8 PRA -- 21.3 23.6 PR -- 18.9 21.8 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Bucks

Bogdanovic has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 13.4% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.1 threes per game, or 22.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 104.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.7 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Bucks allow 117.9 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.6 assists per game.

The Bucks concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 26 17 1 6 4 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.