Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Whitfield County, Georgia today? We've got the information.
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Excel Christian Academy at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coahulla Creek High School at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bremen, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
