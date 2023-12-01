How to Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Copa Confederación de la CAF, CAF Champions League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Argentina versus Mali in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match is one of many compelling options on Friday's soccer schedule.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs Mali
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Copa Confederación de la CAF: Al Hilal Omdurman vs Espérance de Tunis
- League: Copa Confederación de la CAF
- Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Medeama Sporting Club vs CR Belouizdad
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al Nassr
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UEFA Women's Nations League Soccer: England vs Netherlands
- League: UEFA Women's Nations League Soccer
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs RC Strasbourg Alsace
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Chaves vs Vizela
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State vs Clemson
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: BYU vs Stanford
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's International Soccer Friendlies: Canada vs Australia
- League: Women's International Soccer Friendlies
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
