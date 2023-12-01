Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets play at Footprint Center on Friday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Friday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (29).

His per-game rebound average of 13.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Durant's 31.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 6.9 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Durant's assist average -- 5.5 -- is the same as Friday's over/under.

Durant averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.