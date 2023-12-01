The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) face the Mercer Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Mercer matchup.

Mercer vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mercer vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mercer vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Mercer has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Georgia has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Bulldogs games have hit the over twice this season.

