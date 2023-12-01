Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Henry County, Georgia today, we've got what you need below.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luella High School at Hampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hampton, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor Academy at Strong Rock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
