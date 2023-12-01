The Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mercer Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 68.7 255th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 67 82nd 171st 31.9 Rebounds 31.6 187th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 5.9 320th 319th 11.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

