Friday's game features the Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) and the Mercer Bears (2-4) squaring off at Stegeman Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-62 victory for heavily favored Georgia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 77, Mercer 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-14.8)

Georgia (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Georgia has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Mercer's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 2-3-0 and the Bears are 3-2-0.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 70.4 points per game (269th in college basketball) and allowing 71.1 (181st in college basketball).

Georgia records 33 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball) while conceding 36.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

Georgia knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

The Bulldogs' 87.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 291st in college basketball, and the 88.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 163rd in college basketball.

Georgia has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (127th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (208th in college basketball).

