Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Woodward Academy at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Grayson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas County Central High School at Marist School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
