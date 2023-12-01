If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Echols County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Echols County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Echols County High School at Highland Christian Academy