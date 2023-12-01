Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Carroll County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carroll County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Haralson County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tallapoosa, GA

Tallapoosa, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at The Lovett School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Arabia Mountain High School at Villa Rica High School