Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Candler County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Candler County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Candler County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metter High School at Appling County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Baxley, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.