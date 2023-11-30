Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers, Young put up 13 points and 10 assists.

Below, we look at Young's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.6 28.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 3.0 Assists 10.5 10.4 10.4 PRA -- 38.9 41.4 PR -- 28.5 31 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.7



Trae Young Insights vs. the Spurs

Young is responsible for attempting 19.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 20.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Young's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.4.

Giving up 123.4 points per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Spurs allow 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 29th in the NBA, conceding 29.2 per game.

The Spurs give up 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 29 9 4 6 1 0 0 2/11/2023 33 24 4 17 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.