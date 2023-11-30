Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Thomas County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Thomas County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Thomas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas County Central High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
