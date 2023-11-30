On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in eight of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.

Stamkos' shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:03 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.