The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Lightning and the Penguins square off.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 81 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.

The Lightning's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 22 15 22 37 25 15 0% Brayden Point 23 12 18 30 10 7 45.1% Victor Hedman 23 4 19 23 16 5 - Brandon Hagel 23 10 13 23 11 6 45% Steven Stamkos 21 9 14 23 9 3 53.1%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins concede 2.6 goals per game (55 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Penguins have 65 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players