Ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) at Amalie Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) are monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.5 per game).

Its -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 65 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Pittsburgh's total of 55 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.

Their +10 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-150) Penguins (+125) 6.5

