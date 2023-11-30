Lightning vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - November 30
Ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) at Amalie Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) are monitoring just one player on the injury report.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Rickard Rakell
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.5 per game).
- Its -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins have 65 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh's total of 55 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.
- Their +10 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-150)
|Penguins (+125)
|6.5
