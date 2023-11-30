The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) will look to turn around a 12-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) on November 30, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Spurs Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Hawks put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (122.5) than the Spurs give up (123.4).

When Atlanta totals more than 123.4 points, it is 6-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are posting 126.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 118.6 points per contest.

Atlanta is giving up 127.6 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 116.1.

When playing at home, the Hawks are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (13.8) than in road games (13.9). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38.7%) compared to in away games (35.2%).

Hawks Injuries