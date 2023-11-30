The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 78.5 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 60.7 points, Duke is 4-2.

Georgia has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.

The Bulldogs put up 70.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 58.8 the Blue Devils allow.

Georgia is 5-0 when scoring more than 58.8 points.

When Duke allows fewer than 70.2 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils make 44.9% of their shots from the field, 11.9% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 42.5 FG%

15.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 42.5 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG%

12.7 PTS, 51.6 FG% De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Asia Avinger: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

