Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fulton County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atlanta Jewish Academy at Fulton Science Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.