Will Erik Cernak Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 30?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Cernak score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cernak stats and insights
- Cernak is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Cernak has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cernak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.