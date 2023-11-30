Dejounte Murray will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray, in his last game (November 28 loss against the Cavaliers), put up 13 points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 17.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.3 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.4 4.9 PRA -- 29.3 26.4 PR -- 23.9 21.5 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.3



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Murray has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 16.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 105.8 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 123.4 points per game.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have conceded 29.2 per contest, 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 39 22 6 8 0 0 1 2/11/2023 33 18 7 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.