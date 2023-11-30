De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers, Hunter had 18 points.

We're going to break down Hunter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.6 14.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 4.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 20.2 20 PR -- 18.8 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

He's attempted 5.1 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hunter's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 123.4 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

Allowing 45 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have conceded 29.2 per game, 29th in the league.

Giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 12 5 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 33 24 5 1 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.