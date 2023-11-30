The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brayden Point, are in action Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Point against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Brayden Point vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Point has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 20:13 on the ice per game.

In Point's 23 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Point has a point in 15 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points eight times.

Point has an assist in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Point's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Point has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Point Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 30 Points 5 12 Goals 3 18 Assists 2

