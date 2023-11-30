Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 30?
Can we expect Brayden Point finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In eight of 23 games this season, Point has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Point has picked up six goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Point averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.5%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|5
|3
|2
|18:03
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|20:02
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|24:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Home
|L 5-3
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
