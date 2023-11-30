Should you wager on Alex Barre-Boulet to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

Barre-Boulet has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

