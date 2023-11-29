Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There are six games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers versus the Davidson Wildcats.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Florida International Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Belmont Bruins at Troy Trojans
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Davidson Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UNC Greensboro Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Orleans Privateers at South Alabama Jaguars
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
