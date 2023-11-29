Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Muscogee County, Georgia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School - Columbus at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Snellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.