The Mercer Bears (2-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score only 4.2 more points per game (59.9) than the 49ers allow their opponents to score (55.7).
  • Mercer is 2-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
  • Charlotte has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
  • The 63.6 points per game the 49ers record are 5.8 fewer points than the Bears allow (69.4).
  • Charlotte has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
  • Mercer has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The 49ers shoot 39.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Bears allow defensively.

Mercer Leaders

  • Stacie Jones: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.4 FG%
  • Mackenzie Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Deja Williams: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Briana Peguero: 10.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
  • Ashlee Locke: 6.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Bowling Green L 59-38 Enmarket Arena
11/23/2023 Marist W 73-67 Enmarket Arena
11/25/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 66-53 The Buc Dome
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Hawkins Arena
12/5/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

