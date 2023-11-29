The Mercer Bears (2-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The Bears score only 4.2 more points per game (59.9) than the 49ers allow their opponents to score (55.7).

Mercer is 2-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.

Charlotte has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.

The 63.6 points per game the 49ers record are 5.8 fewer points than the Bears allow (69.4).

Charlotte has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Mercer has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

The 49ers shoot 39.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Bears allow defensively.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.4 FG%

10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.4 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Briana Peguero: 10.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Ashlee Locke: 6.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%

Mercer Schedule