The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Mocs score an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65 the Owls allow to opponents.

Chattanooga has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.

The Owls record only one fewer point per game (52) than the Mocs allow (53).

Kennesaw State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 53 points.

When Chattanooga allows fewer than 52 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Owls are shooting 33.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs give up.

The Mocs' 49 shooting percentage from the field is seven higher than the Owls have conceded.

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%

10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG% Kyndall Golden: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.2 FG%

3.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.2 FG% Carly Hooks: 11 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keyarah Berry: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Lee'Aira Willis: 5 PTS, 20.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Schedule