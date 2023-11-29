How to Watch the Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Mocs score an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Chattanooga has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
- Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
- The Owls record only one fewer point per game (52) than the Mocs allow (53).
- Kennesaw State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 53 points.
- When Chattanooga allows fewer than 52 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Owls are shooting 33.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs give up.
- The Mocs' 49 shooting percentage from the field is seven higher than the Owls have conceded.
Kennesaw State Leaders
- Prencis Harden: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%
- Kyndall Golden: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.2 FG%
- Carly Hooks: 11 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Keyarah Berry: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Lee'Aira Willis: 5 PTS, 20.7 FG%
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Georgia State
|L 62-52
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 77-38
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 57-43
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
