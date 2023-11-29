The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Mocs score an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 65 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Chattanooga has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
  • Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
  • The Owls record only one fewer point per game (52) than the Mocs allow (53).
  • Kennesaw State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 53 points.
  • When Chattanooga allows fewer than 52 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Owls are shooting 33.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs give up.
  • The Mocs' 49 shooting percentage from the field is seven higher than the Owls have conceded.

Kennesaw State Leaders

  • Prencis Harden: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%
  • Kyndall Golden: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.2 FG%
  • Carly Hooks: 11 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Keyarah Berry: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Lee'Aira Willis: 5 PTS, 20.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Georgia State L 62-52 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/19/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 77-38 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/25/2023 Florida Atlantic W 57-43 KSU Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Chattanooga - KSU Convocation Center
12/2/2023 Coastal Georgia - KSU Convocation Center
12/11/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.