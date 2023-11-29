The Florida State Seminoles (2-0) meet the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Information

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgia vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 330th 76.2 Points Allowed 71.5 224th 327th 28.6 Rebounds 31.9 171st 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.7 256th 150th 13.4 Assists 11.2 319th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.5 249th

