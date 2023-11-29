The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 80.9 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 60.5 the Panthers give up.

Georgia Southern has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

Florida International's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.

The Panthers record 10.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Eagles give up (62.3).

Florida International is 3-1 when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

The Panthers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (33.4%).

The Eagles shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Simone James: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Lydia Freeman: 6.1 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule