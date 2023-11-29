Wednesday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) versus the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Georgia vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 78, Georgia 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-6.3)

Florida State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Florida State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-1-0, and Georgia's is 2-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Seminoles are 4-0-0 and the Bulldogs are 2-2-0.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -7 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (257th in college basketball) while allowing 72 per outing (198th in college basketball).

Georgia loses the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 32.5 rebounds per game, 216th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.2.

Georgia makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (279th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make, at a 28.7% rate.

Georgia forces 12.3 turnovers per game (184th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (137th in college basketball).

