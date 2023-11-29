How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) take on the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Florida vs Wake Forest (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Texas A&M vs Virginia (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- The Bulldogs are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 222nd.
- The Bulldogs' 70.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia is 2-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.5.
- Georgia made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Providence
|L 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.