The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) take on the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

The Bulldogs are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 222nd.

The Bulldogs' 70.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.5.

Georgia made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule