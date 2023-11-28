Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Walton County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prince Avenue Christian School at Loganville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Baptist School at Killian Hill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
