Can we count on Tyler Motte lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

