The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Stamkos' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 20 games this season, Stamkos has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Stamkos has posted an assist in a game 13 times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 2 23 Points 2 9 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

