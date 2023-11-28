Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 28?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-3
Lightning vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
