SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers versus the Western Carolina Catamounts is the only game on Tuesday's college basketball schedule that includes a SoCon team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia State Panthers at Western Carolina Catamounts
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.