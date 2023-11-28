Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Randolph County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stewart-Quitman High School at Randolph Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cuthbert, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.