On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Nicholas Paul going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

Paul has scored in six of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Paul has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3

Lightning vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

