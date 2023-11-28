The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) and Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) square off at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS. The Lightning fell to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 2-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Lightning have put up a 5-4-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 34 total goals (12 power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 33.3%) while conceding 34 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+105)

Coyotes (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Coyotes Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 10-7-5 overall and 1-5-6 in overtime contests.

Tampa Bay has nine points (2-0-5) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Lightning recorded only one goal, they lost.

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-2 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 15 times, and are 10-2-3 in those games (to register 23 points).

In the nine games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 5-2-2.

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 7-4-1 (15 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 3-3-4 to register 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 5th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 27th 3.55 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.2 31st 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 25.35% 7th 10th 84.06% Penalty Kill % 80.82% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.