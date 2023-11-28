As they prepare for their Tuesday, November 28 game against the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Juuso Valimaki D Out Face Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion

Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 79 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 63 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Arizona has allowed 63 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Coyotes (+105) 6.5

