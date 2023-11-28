Player prop betting options for Evan Mobley, Trae Young and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -147) 9.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 26.5 points Young scores per game match his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 2.5).

Young averages 10.4 assists, 0.9 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Young averages 3.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 17.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Tuesday is 2.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

Murray has knocked down 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 9.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -132)

The 10.4 points Clint Capela scores per game are 0.9 more than his prop total on Tuesday (9.5).

He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: +122)

The 15.5-point total set for Mobley on Tuesday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 10.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Donovan Mitchell is putting up 27 points per game, 0.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has connected on 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

