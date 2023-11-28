Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) take on the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|237.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 10 games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
- Atlanta has a 244.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.2 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta has a 5-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|4
|23.5%
|110.8
|234.4
|112.6
|233.7
|220.7
|Hawks
|10
|62.5%
|123.6
|234.4
|121.1
|233.7
|236.3
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 contests.
- Seven of the Hawks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .125 (1-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).
- The Hawks score an average of 123.6 points per game, 11 more points than the 112.6 the Cavaliers give up.
- Atlanta has put together a 5-8 ATS record and an 8-5 overall record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|5-11
|1-1
|10-6
|Cavaliers
|6-11
|1-2
|10-7
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Hawks
|Cavaliers
|123.6
|110.8
|2
|22
|5-8
|1-0
|8-5
|1-0
|121.1
|112.6
|25
|14
|3-0
|6-7
|3-0
|9-4
