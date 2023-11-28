The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) take on the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 237.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 10 games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.

Atlanta has a 244.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.2 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta has a 5-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 4 23.5% 110.8 234.4 112.6 233.7 220.7 Hawks 10 62.5% 123.6 234.4 121.1 233.7 236.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Hawks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .125 (1-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

The Hawks score an average of 123.6 points per game, 11 more points than the 112.6 the Cavaliers give up.

Atlanta has put together a 5-8 ATS record and an 8-5 overall record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Hawks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-11 1-1 10-6 Cavaliers 6-11 1-2 10-7

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Hawks Cavaliers 123.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.8 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 5-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 8-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 121.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-7 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

