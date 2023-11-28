Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haralson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Haralson County, Georgia today? We have you covered here.
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pepperell High School at Haralson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tallapoosa, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
