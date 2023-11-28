Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Hall County, Georgia today? We've got the information.
Hall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flowery Branch High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
