Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Discovery High School at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Schools at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Berkmar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sugar Hill Christian Academy at Bible Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peachtree Ridge High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Baptist School at Killian Hill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dacula High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morgan County High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
