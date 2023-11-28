The Georgia State Panthers (3-2) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 65.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 59.5 the Catamounts give up.

Georgia State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.

The 61.7 points per game the Catamounts put up are 5.3 more points than the Panthers allow (56.4).

Western Carolina has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 56.4 points.

Georgia State is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 61.7 points.

This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Georgia State Leaders

Crystal Henderson: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Alyssa Phillip: 4.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%

4.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG% Deasia Merrill: 6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.8 FG%

6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.8 FG% Mya Williams: 9 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Georgia State Schedule